Workday (WDAY) Now Covered by Exane BNP Paribas

Equities research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) in a report released on Friday. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on WDAY. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Friday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Workday to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Workday from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Societe Generale set a $130.00 target price on shares of Workday and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Workday from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.69.

Get Workday alerts:

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $192.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a PE ratio of -158.07 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Workday has a one year low of $117.24 and a one year high of $200.00.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 304,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.29, for a total transaction of $50,010,533.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP James P. Shaughnessy sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total transaction of $799,632.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,164,350 shares of company stock valued at $205,489,579 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in Workday by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Workday by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its position in Workday by 175.7% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 11,620 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,405 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter worth about $980,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Workday by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 193,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources worldwide. It provides applications for customers to manage critical business functions to optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, employee expense and revenue management, projects, procurement, inventory, and grants management.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.