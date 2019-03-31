Winmark (WINA) Sets New 12-Month High at $190.97

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $190.97 and last traded at $176.97, with a volume of 105 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $174.10.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Winmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $737.24 million, a PE ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 5th.

In related news, major shareholder Ronald G. Olson sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $153,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 470,798 shares in the company, valued at $80,506,458. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ronald G. Olson sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.94, for a total transaction of $365,274.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,900 shares of company stock valued at $843,086. 31.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WINA. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Winmark by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winmark during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Winmark by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of Winmark by 361.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Winmark during the third quarter valued at about $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Company Profile (NASDAQ:WINA)

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names.

