Whitestone REIT (WSR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) will report $31.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Whitestone REIT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.60 million and the lowest is $29.06 million. Whitestone REIT posted sales of $33.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whitestone REIT will report full-year sales of $126.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $119.25 million to $137.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $122.15 million, with estimates ranging from $118.90 million to $125.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Whitestone REIT.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Whitestone REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Whitestone REIT in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitestone REIT in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Whitestone REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Whitestone REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.10.

WSR stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $12.02. The company had a trading volume of 263,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,525. Whitestone REIT has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $477.99 million, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.48%. Whitestone REIT’s payout ratio is 98.28%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Whitestone REIT stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 625,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,804,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.57% of Whitestone REIT as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "E-Commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone's optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provides daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to the communities in which they are located.

