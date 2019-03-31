Western Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,701 Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT)

Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,701 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 70,260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,307,000 after buying an additional 27,160 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,294,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $339,041,000 after purchasing an additional 373,997 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 13,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Eastern Bank raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 11,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Union Bankshares Corp now owns 8,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $300.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $241.18 and a one year high of $361.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.39. The business had revenue of $14.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 726.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.25) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 19.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.30%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 59,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.60, for a total value of $18,222,464.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 109,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,582,204.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michele A. Evans sold 7,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.78, for a total transaction of $2,297,618.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,690 shares in the company, valued at $2,297,618.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,186 shares of company stock worth $26,010,927 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $300.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $369.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.00.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

