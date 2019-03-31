Western Digital (WDC) Price Target Raised to $49.00 at Goldman Sachs Group

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its target price raised by Goldman Sachs Group from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Western Digital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Western Digital to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Western Digital in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Western Digital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.83.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $48.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.49. Western Digital has a fifty-two week low of $33.83 and a fifty-two week high of $93.41.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Western Digital will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.80%.

In other news, insider Mark P. Long sold 17,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $881,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 158,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,937,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WDC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $112,698,000. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 264.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 163,397 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,041,000 after acquiring an additional 118,624 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,576,631 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $169,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,813 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

