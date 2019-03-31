Wendys Co (WEN) Stake Increased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,534,960 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,602 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Wendys were worth $23,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WEN. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wendys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Wendys by 1,553.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,163,242 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,875 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wendys by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Wendys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wendys by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 8,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $154,362.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,909.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $51,330,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on WEN. Stifel Nicolaus cut Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Mizuho cut Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. ValuEngine cut Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded Wendys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Wedbush cut Wendys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.73.

NASDAQ WEN opened at $17.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. Wendys Co has a fifty-two week low of $14.96 and a fifty-two week high of $18.68.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $397.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.89 million. Wendys had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 28.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Wendys Co will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from Wendys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Wendys’s payout ratio is 67.80%.

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

