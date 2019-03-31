Wayfair Inc (W) Holdings Boosted by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 111.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,639 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Steven Conine sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $5,004,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,980 shares in the company, valued at $9,520,551.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total transaction of $84,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,300.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,336 shares of company stock valued at $36,913,207 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on W. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $117.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Wayfair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.63.

W opened at $148.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of -26.46 and a beta of 2.06. Wayfair Inc has a one year low of $60.53 and a one year high of $173.72.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc will post -7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

