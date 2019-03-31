Waves Community Token Tops One Day Volume of $64,053.00 (WCT)

Waves Community Token (CURRENCY:WCT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. During the last week, Waves Community Token has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. Waves Community Token has a total market capitalization of $4.45 million and $64,053.00 worth of Waves Community Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves Community Token token can now be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00010897 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007542 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00427214 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024463 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.63 or 0.01579197 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00237280 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00006715 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Maximine Coin (MXM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003320 BTC.

About Waves Community Token

Waves Community Token was first traded on January 3rd, 2017. Waves Community Token’s total supply is 9,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,964,582 tokens. Waves Community Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Waves Community Token is wavestalk.org . The Reddit community for Waves Community Token is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Waves Community Token is wavesplatform.com

Waves Community Token Token Trading

Waves Community Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Community Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Community Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves Community Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

