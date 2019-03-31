Watermark Asset Management Inc. Has $905,000 Stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Watermark Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 52.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,738 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Watermark Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Selective Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $194,000. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Moller Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. 57.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,521 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.71, for a total value of $255,086.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,317,978.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. HSBC downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.37 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.93.

AAPL opened at $189.95 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.00 and a 52 week high of $233.47. The firm has a market cap of $933.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.01. Apple had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $84.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.07 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

