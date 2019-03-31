Waste Management, Inc. (WM) Stake Decreased by Van Leeuwen & Company LLC

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC trimmed its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,441 shares during the quarter. Waste Management makes up about 1.6% of Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,919,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,192. The company has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.96 and a 1 year high of $104.00.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 48.81%.

Waste Management announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 13th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently commented on WM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 31st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, February 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.80, for a total value of $68,369.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,186,246.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Batchelor sold 707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $69,872.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,293.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,092 shares of company stock worth $402,648 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

