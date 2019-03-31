Waste Connections Inc (WCN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) will announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.63. Waste Connections posted earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full-year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.89. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Waste Connections.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on WCN. ValuEngine raised shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, January 6th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.80.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Waste Connections by 3,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WCN stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.59. The company had a trading volume of 753,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,322. Waste Connections has a 52-week low of $70.28 and a 52-week high of $89.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Waste Connections (WCN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.