Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Compass Point cut Washington Trust Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Sandler O’Neill cut Washington Trust Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 29th.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

Shares of WASH opened at $48.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $856.96 million, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.63. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 1 year low of $45.93 and a 1 year high of $63.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98. The business had revenue of $49.04 million for the quarter. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 28.66%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WASH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,820,000. BTIM Corp. increased its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 212,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,098,000 after purchasing an additional 86,276 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 484,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,769,000 after purchasing an additional 32,368 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,768,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 282,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,637,000 after purchasing an additional 24,151 shares during the last quarter. 59.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.