Warburg Research Analysts Give United Internet (UTDI) a €61.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €61.00 ($70.93) price target on United Internet (ETR:UTDI) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($74.42) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €44.40 ($51.63) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, HSBC reissued a neutral rating on shares of United Internet in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Internet presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €52.39 ($60.91).

Get United Internet alerts:

Shares of ETR:UTDI opened at €32.53 ($37.83) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.83. United Internet has a 52 week low of €30.25 ($35.17) and a 52 week high of €58.60 ($68.14). The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.01.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through Access and Applications segments. The Access segment offers landline and mobile Internet access products; and related applications, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and video-on-demand or IPTV.

Read More: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.