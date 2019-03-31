WABCO (WBC) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $136.50 price target on the auto parts company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $155.00. Citigroup‘s price target points to a potential upside of 3.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WBC. ValuEngine raised shares of WABCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of WABCO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Stephens set a $152.00 price objective on shares of WABCO and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of WABCO from $116.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of WABCO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.20.

Get WABCO alerts:

Shares of WBC opened at $131.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.48. WABCO has a 52 week low of $98.90 and a 52 week high of $146.68.

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $911.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.33 million. WABCO had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that WABCO will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

WABCO declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to buy up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Nicolas Bardot sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.93, for a total value of $138,464.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,747.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in WABCO by 31.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 440,520 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,955,000 after buying an additional 105,692 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in WABCO by 155.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 713,588 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $84,161,000 after buying an additional 434,552 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in WABCO by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,682,484 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $316,372,000 after buying an additional 28,869 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in WABCO by 61.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,439,879 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $405,699,000 after buying an additional 1,311,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in WABCO by 9.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,563 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter.

About WABCO

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

Recommended Story: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for WABCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WABCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.