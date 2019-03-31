W W Grainger Inc (GWW) Holdings Trimmed by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,372,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $952,290,000 after buying an additional 135,674 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 3,155,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $890,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,615 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,245,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,607,000 after purchasing an additional 101,464 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,164,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $416,213,000 after purchasing an additional 133,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 827,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,560,000 after purchasing an additional 67,363 shares in the last quarter. 78.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 1,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.09, for a total transaction of $375,518.99. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,933,584.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.03, for a total value of $718,339.51. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 45,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,214,255.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GWW shares. Macquarie upgraded W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $281.21 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Wolfe Research cut W W Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on W W Grainger in a report on Monday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on W W Grainger in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.01.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $300.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. W W Grainger Inc has a 1-year low of $265.00 and a 1-year high of $372.06. The firm has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.01.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.36. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 46.52% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W W Grainger Inc will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 8th. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.57%.

About W W Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

