Vsync (VSX) Trading Down 36.2% Over Last Week

Vsync (CURRENCY:VSX) traded down 20.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. One Vsync coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. In the last week, Vsync has traded 36.2% lower against the dollar. Vsync has a total market capitalization of $98,736.00 and approximately $84.00 worth of Vsync was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vsync alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00021044 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00023993 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005384 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00006443 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00016802 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00015087 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00117389 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Vsync Coin Profile

Vsync (VSX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 29th, 2017. Vsync’s total supply is 168,332,594 coins and its circulating supply is 160,559,294 coins. Vsync’s official website is vsync.pw . Vsync’s official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto

Vsync Coin Trading

Vsync can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vsync directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vsync should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vsync using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vsync Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vsync and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.