Voya Emerging Markets High Div Equity Fd (IHD) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

Voya Emerging Markets High Div Equity Fd (NYSE:IHD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.185 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Voya Emerging Markets High Div Equity Fd has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.2% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:IHD opened at $7.95 on Friday. Voya Emerging Markets High Div Equity Fd has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $9.82.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Div Equity Fd stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Voya Emerging Markets High Div Equity Fd (NYSE:IHD) by 39.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 206,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,056 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Voya Emerging Markets High Div Equity Fd were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Voya Emerging Markets High Div Equity Fd

There is no company description available for Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund.

