VIVO Price Hits $0.0131 on Exchanges (VIVO)

VIVO (CURRENCY:VIVO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One VIVO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000320 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. VIVO has a market cap of $50,806.00 and approximately $31.00 worth of VIVO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, VIVO has traded down 1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VIVO alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,102.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.20 or 0.03448289 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.60 or 0.01477459 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $167.98 or 0.04095572 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.54 or 0.01354116 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00117174 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.65 or 0.01430015 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00315937 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00026948 BTC.

VIVO Profile

VIVO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. VIVO’s total supply is 4,694,653 coins and its circulating supply is 3,874,653 coins. VIVO’s official website is www.vivocoin.net . VIVO’s official message board is join.slack.com/t/vivocoin/shared_invite/MjM3MTQzNjgzOTIwLTE1MDQ4MDg4MDAtMmVkNTRjOGM1Yg . The Reddit community for VIVO is /r/VIVOcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIVO’s official Twitter account is @vivocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VIVO

VIVO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIVO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIVO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIVO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIVO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIVO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.