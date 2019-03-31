Viveve Medical Inc (VIVE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

VIVE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Viveve Medical in a report on Monday, February 11th. Craig Hallum set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Viveve Medical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Viveve Medical from $4.50 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Viveve Medical in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIVE traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.94. 148,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,671. Viveve Medical has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $4.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21. The stock has a market cap of $43.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Viveve Medical by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 25,975 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in Viveve Medical by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,480,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,333 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Viveve Medical by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 6,581,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633,333 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Viveve Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Viveve Medical by 266.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 32,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

About Viveve Medical

Viveve Medical, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of various post-partum conditions. The company offers Viveve System, a radio frequency generator, a reusable hand piece, and single-use treatment tip, as well as other consumable accessories.

