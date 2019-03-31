Virginia McDowell Purchases 7,000 Shares of GVC Holdings PLC (GVC) Stock

GVC Holdings PLC (LON:GVC) insider Virginia McDowell bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 543 ($7.10) per share, for a total transaction of £38,010 ($49,666.80).

GVC stock opened at GBX 559 ($7.30) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.09. GVC Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 505.50 ($6.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,184 ($15.47). The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 2.46%. GVC’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.62%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GVC. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) target price on shares of GVC in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on GVC from GBX 1,083 ($14.15) to GBX 887 ($11.59) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GVC in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Numis Securities upgraded GVC to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,098 ($14.35) target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on GVC from GBX 1,150 ($15.03) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, GVC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,134.42 ($14.82).

GVC Company Profile

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Sports Labels, Games Labels, B2B, and Non-Core segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker through online and mobile under the Sportingbet brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino Website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

