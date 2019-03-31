Victoria PLC (VCP) Insider I Alexander Anton Buys 97,500 Shares

Victoria PLC (LON:VCP) insider I Alexander Anton purchased 97,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 450 ($5.88) per share, with a total value of £438,750 ($573,304.59).

I Alexander Anton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 19th, I Alexander Anton purchased 2,500 shares of Victoria stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 410 ($5.36) per share, with a total value of £10,250 ($13,393.44).

On Wednesday, March 13th, I Alexander Anton purchased 200,000 shares of Victoria stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 321 ($4.19) per share, with a total value of £642,000 ($838,886.71).

LON VCP opened at GBX 432 ($5.64) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.61, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Victoria PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 315 ($4.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 890 ($11.63). The company has a market capitalization of $541.72 million and a PE ratio of 154.29.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Victoria from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 575 ($7.51) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 18th.

Victoria Company Profile

Victoria PLC designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom and Australia. It also provides wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

