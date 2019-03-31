Vertex Resource Group Ltd (VTX) Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

Vertex Resource Group Ltd (CVE:VTX) – Equities research analysts at Beacon Securities dropped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Vertex Resource Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 26th. Beacon Securities analyst K. Wilson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.07.

Shares of VTX stock opened at C$0.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.56 million and a P/E ratio of 14.23. Vertex Resource Group has a twelve month low of C$0.27 and a twelve month high of C$0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.83, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Vertex Resource Group Ltd. provides environmental and industrial services in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Industrial Services. The company offers environmental consulting; land and regulatory; emergency spill response; vacuum, hydro-vac, and pressure and steam truck; industrial chemical cleaning and high pressure water blasting; abandonment, completion, and drilling engineering; and geographical information, mapping, and drone services.

