Verisign, Inc. (VRSN) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its position in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,147 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Verisign were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisign by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,398 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Verisign by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 81,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,107,000 after purchasing an additional 19,737 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Verisign by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,421 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisign by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,848,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,312,172,000 after purchasing an additional 215,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,618,000. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisign alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on VRSN. BidaskClub raised shares of Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Verisign in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Verisign has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.00.

VRSN stock opened at $181.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 1.08. Verisign, Inc. has a one year low of $114.01 and a one year high of $185.75.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $307.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.64 million. Verisign had a net margin of 47.94% and a negative return on equity of 42.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Verisign, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 580 shares of Verisign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.12, for a total transaction of $101,569.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Verisign, Inc. (VRSN) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/31/verisign-inc-vrsn-shares-sold-by-massmutual-trust-co-fsb-adv.html.

About Verisign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.