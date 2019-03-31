Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,877,469 shares, an increase of 127.4% from the February 28th total of 825,541 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 813,488 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1,733.3% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period.

VXUS stock opened at $51.90 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $45.59 and a 12-month high of $57.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were issued a $0.166 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 25th.

