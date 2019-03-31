Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on April 4th

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1063 per share on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $52.15 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.85 and a 12 month high of $52.22.
Featured Article: Intrinsic Value
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.