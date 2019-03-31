Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR) Position Decreased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,260,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,987,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,003,000 after acquiring an additional 171,947 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 4,848,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,027,000 after acquiring an additional 166,284 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 254,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,016,000 after acquiring an additional 139,381 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $15,877,000.

Shares of VBR stock opened at $128.73 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $107.57 and a 52 week high of $143.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.5895 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

