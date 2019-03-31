Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (BLV) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2981 per share on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $92.14 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $83.46 and a 52-week high of $92.21.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

