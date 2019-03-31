Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $51.37 Million

Equities analysts expect Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) to report sales of $51.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Vanda Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $53.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $49.00 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $43.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $223.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $220.00 million to $225.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $276.93 million, with estimates ranging from $250.00 million to $326.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vanda Pharmaceuticals.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.22. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $53.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

VNDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, CIBC restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

In related news, CFO James Patrick Kelly sold 8,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total value of $173,969.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 218,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,343,720.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 38,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total value of $740,802.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,217,136 shares in the company, valued at $23,624,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,701 shares of company stock valued at $1,755,624. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 596,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,588,000 after purchasing an additional 6,666 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 530,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,867,000 after purchasing an additional 270,795 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $396,000. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VNDA stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.40. The company had a trading volume of 647,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,824. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $13.88 and a 52 week high of $33.44. The company has a market capitalization of $968.63 million, a P/E ratio of 38.33, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.53.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.