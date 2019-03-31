Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $51.37 Million

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2019 // Comments off

Equities analysts expect Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) to report sales of $51.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Vanda Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $53.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $49.00 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $43.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $223.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $220.00 million to $225.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $276.93 million, with estimates ranging from $250.00 million to $326.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vanda Pharmaceuticals.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.22. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $53.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

VNDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, CIBC restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

In related news, CFO James Patrick Kelly sold 8,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total value of $173,969.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 218,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,343,720.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 38,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total value of $740,802.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,217,136 shares in the company, valued at $23,624,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,701 shares of company stock valued at $1,755,624. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 596,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,588,000 after purchasing an additional 6,666 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 530,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,867,000 after purchasing an additional 270,795 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $396,000. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VNDA stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.40. The company had a trading volume of 647,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,824. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $13.88 and a 52 week high of $33.44. The company has a market capitalization of $968.63 million, a P/E ratio of 38.33, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.53.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.