Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Purchases Shares of 5,485 iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 6,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management now owns 2,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

IWD stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,336,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,922,183. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $104.07 and a one year high of $129.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.6658 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

