Valueworks LLC Reduces Stake in Williams Companies Inc (WMB)

Valueworks LLC lowered its position in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 37.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,945 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 48,535 shares during the period. Williams Companies makes up about 1.2% of Valueworks LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Valueworks LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $257,472,000. Ecofin Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Ecofin Ltd. now owns 257,990 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,689,000 after buying an additional 23,454 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $528,000. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,945 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $9,045,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Williams Companies news, Director Kathleen B. Cooper sold 9,615 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $263,354.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,272 shares in the company, valued at $883,930.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Walter J. Bennett sold 14,859 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $403,124.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,170,981.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

WMB stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.72. The company had a trading volume of 5,596,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,225,797. The company has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.72. Williams Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $20.36 and a 1-year high of $32.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Williams Companies had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a positive return on equity of 4.83%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 192.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Bank of America set a $30.00 price target on Williams Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Mizuho set a $32.00 price target on Williams Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.21.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

