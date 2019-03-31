VALLOUREC SA/S (VLOWY) & Concrete Pumping (BBCP) Head-To-Head Comparison

VALLOUREC SA/S (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) and Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for VALLOUREC SA/S and Concrete Pumping, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VALLOUREC SA/S 0 1 0 0 2.00 Concrete Pumping 0 0 1 0 3.00

Concrete Pumping has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.08%. Given Concrete Pumping’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Concrete Pumping is more favorable than VALLOUREC SA/S.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares VALLOUREC SA/S and Concrete Pumping’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VALLOUREC SA/S $4.24 billion 0.25 -$606.62 million ($0.27) -1.71 Concrete Pumping $243.22 million 1.06 -$7.11 million $2.47 3.62

Concrete Pumping has lower revenue, but higher earnings than VALLOUREC SA/S. VALLOUREC SA/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Concrete Pumping, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.3% of Concrete Pumping shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares VALLOUREC SA/S and Concrete Pumping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VALLOUREC SA/S -15.25% -22.91% -8.95% Concrete Pumping N/A -12.82% -0.27%

Risk & Volatility

VALLOUREC SA/S has a beta of 2.54, suggesting that its stock price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Concrete Pumping has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Concrete Pumping beats VALLOUREC SA/S on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

VALLOUREC SA/S Company Profile

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions primarily for the energy markets and other industrial applications in the European Union, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products segments. The company produces hot-rolled seamless carbon and alloy steel tubes for the oil and gas, power generation, chemical and petrochemical, and automotive and mechanical engineering industries, as well as produces stainless steel and titanium tubes. It also offers casing and tubing products, and accessories for oil and gas well equipment; well-drilling products, including drill pipes, hole assemblies, and VAM connections and accessories for drill strings; and offshore and onshore line pipes, as well as tubes for umbilicals. In addition, the company provides hydrocarbon processing tubes, steam tubes and pipes, titanium and stainless steel welded tubes, and steam generator tubes for power, nuclear, and conventional plants. Further, it offers hot-rolled pipes and hollow sections used in various applications, including drilling and other platforms, bridges, buildings and other roofed structures, cranes, agricultural and industrial machinery, mechanical components and systems, mining, and offshore projects. Additionally, the company provides coating and welding services for offshore and onshore projects. Vallourec SA was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom. Its customers include commercial, infrastructure, and residential construction markets. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

