Utah Medical Products (UTMD) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Utah Medical Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 15th.

Get Utah Medical Products alerts:

Utah Medical Products stock opened at $88.25 on Wednesday. Utah Medical Products has a fifty-two week low of $73.98 and a fifty-two week high of $117.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.51 million, a PE ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.72.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 44.18%. The business had revenue of $9.76 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

In other news, Director Barbara A. Payne sold 573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total value of $52,853.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,410.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara A. Payne sold 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $130,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,831,747.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,567 shares of company stock valued at $411,477 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTMD. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in Utah Medical Products by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 10,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Utah Medical Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. raised its stake in Utah Medical Products by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 58,533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Utah Medical Products by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Utah Medical Products by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Utah Medical Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utah Medical Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.