Upwork Inc’s Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Upwork’s (NASDAQ:UPWK) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, April 1st. Upwork had issued 12,476,693 shares in its public offering on October 3rd. The total size of the offering was $187,150,395 based on an initial share price of $15.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Upwork presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.20.

Upwork stock opened at $19.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Upwork has a 12 month low of $15.68 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion and a PE ratio of -50.37.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Upwork during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Shellback Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Upwork during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Upwork during the 4th quarter valued at $675,000. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in shares of Upwork during the 4th quarter valued at $1,745,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Upwork during the 4th quarter valued at $370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.67% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc operates an online platform that connects businesses and freelancers. Its platform comprise freelancers in content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development categories. The company was formerly known as Elance-oDesk, Inc and changed its name to Upwork Inc in May 2015.

