UPM-Kymmene (UPMKY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UPM-Kymmene (OTCMKTS:UPMKY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UPM-Kymmene Corporation is a global paper and forest products company. The Company is engaged in the production of paper, with an emphasis on the manufacture and sale of printing and writing papers. UPM is known as a modern and focused forest industry company. It consists of three Business Groups: Energy and Pulp, Paper, and Engineered Materials. The company’s main market areas are Europe and North America. UPM’s activities are centered in the European Union countries and North America, and Asia. The Company’s activities are based on close integration of raw materials, energy and production. Its vision is to be the front-runner in the new forest industry and to create value by offering competitive products and services to customers worldwide. “

Get UPM-Kymmene alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of UPM-Kymmene from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

UPMKY stock opened at $29.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. UPM-Kymmene has a 52 week low of $24.26 and a 52 week high of $40.64.

UPM-Kymmene (OTCMKTS:UPMKY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. UPM-Kymmene had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 13.35%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UPM-Kymmene will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a $1.222 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. UPM-Kymmene’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.53%.

UPM-Kymmene Company Profile

UPM-Kymmene Oyj operates in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Paper ENA, UPM Plywood, and Other Operations divisions. The company provides eucalyptus, birch, and softwood pulp grades for tissue, specialty, graphic papers, and packaging; wood-based renewable diesel and naphtha for fuel distributors and transportation industries; and sawn timber for joinery, packaging, distribution, and construction industries.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UPM-Kymmene (UPMKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UPM-Kymmene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UPM-Kymmene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.