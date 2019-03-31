Upfiring Trading Up 2% Over Last Week (UFR)

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. Over the last week, Upfiring has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Upfiring has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and $10,435.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Upfiring token can now be bought for approximately $0.0634 or 0.00001546 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit, Cryptopia and COSS.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007560 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00422741 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024416 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.69 or 0.01578344 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00238746 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00006523 BTC.

Maximine Coin (MXM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003336 BTC.

About Upfiring

Upfiring’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,600,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring . Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Upfiring’s official website is www.upfiring.com

Upfiring Token Trading

Upfiring can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, YoBit, RightBTC, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Upfiring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Upfiring using one of the exchanges listed above.

