UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,385 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $10,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 31,893 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 5,462,680 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,453,291,000 after purchasing an additional 370,179 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2,579.3% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $824,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,921 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,700,000 after purchasing an additional 9,784 shares during the period. 86.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.32, for a total transaction of $1,286,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 182,454 shares in the company, valued at $46,949,063.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 2,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.39, for a total value of $742,432.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,726 shares in the company, valued at $16,400,921.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,930 shares of company stock worth $8,495,383. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH opened at $247.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.79. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $214.00 and a 12 month high of $287.94.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.08. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $58.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.95%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNH. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Argus upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Cleveland Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.80.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

