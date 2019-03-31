United States Natural Gas Fund LP (UNG) Position Lessened by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $301,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 40,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 104,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 34,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd increased its position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 119,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 39,350 shares during the last quarter.

Get United States Natural Gas Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:UNG opened at $23.48 on Friday. United States Natural Gas Fund LP has a 12-month low of $21.78 and a 12-month high of $39.87.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/31/united-states-natural-gas-fund-lp-ung-position-lessened-by-advisor-group-inc.html.

United States Natural Gas Fund Profile

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

See Also: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.