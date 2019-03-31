United Services Automobile Association Reduces Position in Total SA (TOT)

United Services Automobile Association decreased its stake in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,374 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Total were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Total by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,890,913 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $881,368,000 after acquiring an additional 605,158 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Total by 47.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,124,096 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $329,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,239 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of Total by 3.8% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,225,827 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $143,321,000 after acquiring an additional 81,019 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Total during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Total by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,305,321 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $68,111,000 after acquiring an additional 16,824 shares during the last quarter. 6.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Total from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Total from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Finally, GMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Total in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

Shares of NYSE TOT opened at $55.65 on Friday. Total SA has a twelve month low of $49.70 and a twelve month high of $65.69. The firm has a market cap of $138.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. Total had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $52.50 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Total SA will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.7237 per share. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. Total’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.23%.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

