United Rentals (URI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $124.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Although shares of United Rentals have undererformed the industry in the past three months, earnings estimates for 2019 have moved north over the past 60 days, reflecting analysts’ optimism surrounding the stock. The company benefits from Project XL initiatives, prudent investments in fleet, accretive acquisitions and robust end-market demand. The overall construction market remained positive through 2018 and is likely to remain so in 2019 as well. Factors like an improving economy, Trump’s impetus to boost infrastructure, modest wage growth, low unemployment levels and positive consumer sentiments raise optimism surrounding the sector’s performance. Its focus on expanding geographic borders and product portfolio through acquisitions and joint ventures also bodes well. However, ongoing higher freight and fuel costs mar the growth prospects of the company.”

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on URI. Standpoint Research lowered shares of United Rentals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, December 14th. They set an equal weight rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $155.36.

Shares of URI stock opened at $114.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. United Rentals has a 1-year low of $94.28 and a 1-year high of $181.66.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 41.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that United Rentals will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Rentals news, Director Shiv Singh purchased 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $124.72 per share, with a total value of $48,640.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,590.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul I. Mcdonnell sold 10,500 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.59, for a total transaction of $1,318,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,798,773.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,347 shares of company stock valued at $8,276,837 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of URI. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in United Rentals by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in United Rentals by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 5,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in United Rentals by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its stake in United Rentals by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 10,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

