United Fire Group, Inc. (UFCS) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) by 48.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,934 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in United Fire Group were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UFCS. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in United Fire Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in United Fire Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Fire Group by 320.7% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in United Fire Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in United Fire Group in the third quarter worth approximately $295,000. Institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UFCS. BidaskClub lowered United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered United Fire Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered United Fire Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st.

In other news, Director Scott L. Carlton sold 649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $30,963.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,990,559.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP David E. Conner sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,471 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,174. Company insiders own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Fire Group stock opened at $43.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 65.69. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.65 and a 52 week high of $61.56.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $279.65 million during the quarter. United Fire Group had a return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 2.58%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

