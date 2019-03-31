United Community Financial Corp (UCFC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

United Community Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UCFC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on UCFC. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Community Financial in a research note on Friday, January 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Community Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Community Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Community Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UCFC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of United Community Financial by 7.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,748,651 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $45,919,000 after acquiring an additional 308,814 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of United Community Financial by 8.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,224,204 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $21,508,000 after acquiring an additional 164,900 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Community Financial by 269.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 183,139 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 133,537 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of United Community Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,219,813 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $31,135,000 after acquiring an additional 94,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of United Community Financial by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 327,022 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 94,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

UCFC stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.35. 439,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.01. United Community Financial has a 1 year low of $8.49 and a 1 year high of $11.98. The company has a market capitalization of $459.36 million, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.60.

United Community Financial (NASDAQ:UCFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). United Community Financial had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 27.75%. The firm had revenue of $29.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.03 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Community Financial will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

United Community Financial Company Profile

United Community Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Home Savings Bank that provides consumer and business banking services. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, regular savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

