Uniper (UN01) PT Set at €24.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Uniper (ETR:UN01) has been given a €24.00 ($27.91) price target by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 10.75% from the stock’s current price.

UN01 has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €28.50 ($33.14) price objective on Uniper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Independent Research set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on Uniper and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Nord/LB set a €25.50 ($29.65) target price on Uniper and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on Uniper and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.90 ($30.12) target price on Uniper and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €23.85 ($27.74).

Shares of ETR:UN01 opened at €26.89 ($31.27) on Friday. Uniper has a 52-week low of €21.55 ($25.06) and a 52-week high of €27.74 ($32.26). The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.68.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

