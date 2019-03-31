UniFirst Corp (UNF) Holdings Increased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,455 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $7,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in UniFirst by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 301,680 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,162,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in UniFirst by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,629 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in UniFirst by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,605 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in UniFirst during the 4th quarter valued at $751,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in UniFirst by 364.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UNF opened at $153.50 on Friday. UniFirst Corp has a 1-year low of $132.38 and a 1-year high of $193.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.67.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.15. UniFirst had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $437.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. UniFirst’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that UniFirst Corp will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.04%.

UniFirst declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 3rd that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNF. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of UniFirst from $170.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th.

In other UniFirst news, major shareholder The Ronald D. Croatti Trust – 1 sold 5,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.81, for a total transaction of $769,531.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David A. Difillippo sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $130,771.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,342.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,586 shares of company stock worth $3,178,891 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

