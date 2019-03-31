UniCredit (UCG) PT Set at €16.00 by HSBC

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) has been assigned a €16.00 ($18.60) target price by analysts at HSBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on UCG. Morgan Stanley set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. UBS Group set a €15.20 ($17.67) target price on UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €16.05 ($18.66).

UniCredit has a 1-year low of €12.82 ($14.91) and a 1-year high of €18.38 ($21.37).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, Fineco, Group Corporate Centre, and Non-Core segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

