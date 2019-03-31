Unibright (UBT) Price Reaches $0.0231 on Top Exchanges

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Unibright has a total market cap of $3.26 million and $880,974.00 worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Unibright has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Unibright token can now be purchased for about $0.0231 or 0.00000564 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Cryptopia, Bilaxy and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007549 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00423418 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024405 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.91 or 0.01583228 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00241315 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00006715 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Maximine Coin (MXM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003402 BTC.

Unibright Profile

Unibright launched on January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,984,219 tokens. Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unibright’s official website is unibright.io . Unibright’s official message board is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright

Unibright Token Trading

Unibright can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Hotbit, IDEX, Bilaxy and Liquid. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unibright should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unibright using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

