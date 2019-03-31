UGI Corp (UGI) Expected to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $1.70 Per Share

UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of UGI in a research report issued on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $1.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.74. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UGI’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.60.

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $55.42 on Friday. UGI has a fifty-two week low of $43.60 and a fifty-two week high of $59.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.31). UGI had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. UGI’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in UGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ffcm LLC raised its holdings in UGI by 170.8% in the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in UGI by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UGI by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

