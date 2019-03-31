UBS Group Reiterates “€8.50” Price Target for Aroundtown (AT1)

UBS Group set a €8.50 ($9.88) target price on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.75 ($10.17) target price on Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €8.90 ($10.35) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. HSBC set a €9.00 ($10.47) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.60 ($11.16) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €8.90 ($10.35) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €8.63 ($10.04).

ETR AT1 opened at €7.35 ($8.55) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.96. Aroundtown has a 52 week low of €6.17 ($7.17) and a 52 week high of €7.92 ($9.20).

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company primarily in Germany and the Netherlands. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

