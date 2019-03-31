UBS Group Boosts Jupiter Fund Management (JUP) Price Target to GBX 300

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 300 ($3.92) in a research report report published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on JUP. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 344 ($4.49) to GBX 357 ($4.66) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Jupiter Fund Management currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 413.42 ($5.40).

LON:JUP opened at GBX 361.80 ($4.73) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.63. Jupiter Fund Management has a 1-year low of GBX 274.10 ($3.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 490.70 ($6.41).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a GBX 20.60 ($0.27) dividend. This is a boost from Jupiter Fund Management’s previous dividend of $7.90. This represents a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Jupiter Fund Management’s payout ratio is 0.55%.

In other Jupiter Fund Management news, insider Charlotte Jones sold 19,202 shares of Jupiter Fund Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 361 ($4.72), for a total value of £69,319.22 ($90,577.84). Also, insider Andrew Formica purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 369 ($4.82) per share, for a total transaction of £553,500 ($723,245.79).

About Jupiter Fund Management

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

