UBS Group Analysts Give HeidelbergCement (HEI) a €75.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

HEI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($86.05) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.00 ($84.88) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank set a €72.00 ($83.72) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays set a €73.00 ($84.88) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €74.94 ($87.14).

Shares of ETR:HEI opened at €64.16 ($74.60) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.14. HeidelbergCement has a fifty-two week low of €51.84 ($60.28) and a fifty-two week high of €85.26 ($99.14).

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. Its cement products include special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company offers natural stone and crushed aggregates, including sand, gravel, stone chippings, and crushed stones; concrete/ready-mixed concrete that is used for the production of precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, and schools; and asphalt, which is primarily used in the building of traffic infrastructure comprising roads, walkways, and parking lots.

