UBS Group Analysts Give DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (DWS) a €27.50 Price Target

UBS Group set a €27.50 ($31.98) price objective on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.12 ($32.70) price objective on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA in a research report on Monday, February 4th. HSBC set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Independent Research set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €26.50 ($30.81) target price on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €28.09 ($32.66).

DWS stock opened at €31.00 ($36.05) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 11.00 and a current ratio of 11.00. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA has a fifty-two week low of €22.32 ($25.95) and a fifty-two week high of €32.29 ($37.55). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.79.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA provides asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

